Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $67,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,606,000 after buying an additional 215,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,167,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 782,607 shares of company stock valued at $146,510,571. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $198.77 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.81. The company has a market capitalization of $396.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

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Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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