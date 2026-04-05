Sign (SIGN) Price Reaches $0.0349 on Top Exchanges

Sign (SIGN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Sign has a total market cap of $41.93 million and $35.04 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sign has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sign token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,799.43 or 0.99657002 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,658.46 or 0.99672823 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sign Profile

Sign’s genesis date was April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign. The official website for Sign is sign.global. The official message board for Sign is medium.com/ethsign.

Sign Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,640,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.0357086 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $42,243,798.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sign directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sign should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sign using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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