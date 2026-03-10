Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $35.05 Million in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 876,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,050,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, Director Aj Teague acquired 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 106,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,835.45. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,225.75. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:SEI opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

