Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 29,009 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,009 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $1,979,503,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Danaher by 543.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,351,000 after buying an additional 2,455,994 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Danaher by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,239,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,004,424,000 after purchasing an additional 788,499 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $212.37 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.60.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

