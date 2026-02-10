Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,915 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Fire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $408.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.84, a P/E/G ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.21.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total value of $3,272,604.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,521,693.14. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

