Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,345 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,298,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 73.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,775,000 after buying an additional 4,154,929 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17,547.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,331,000 after buying an additional 4,099,366 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,989,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $707,691,000 after buying an additional 3,062,590 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $324.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.51 and its 200 day moving average is $272.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $350.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.47.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

