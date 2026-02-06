Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $133.61, but opened at $125.99. Illumina shares last traded at $120.4710, with a volume of 379,343 shares changing hands.

Trending Headlines about Illumina

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

Illumina Trading Down 11.0%

The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 16.40%.Illumina’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,241.83. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $341,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 112.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in Illumina by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 22,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.