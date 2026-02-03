Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Raised to Hold at Argus

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

FHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.45 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $47,822.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 88,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,235.01. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $213,458.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,507.30. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,709 shares of company stock worth $321,046 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

