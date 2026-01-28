Promising Penny Stocks To Consider – January 28th

Tian Ruixiang, Richtech Robotics, X3, BIO-key International, and Murano Global BV are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies—commonly trading for less than $5 per share—and are often quoted on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. They typically have low liquidity, wide bid–ask spreads, limited disclosure, and high volatility, making them highly speculative and risky for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Tian Ruixiang (TIRX)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

X3 (PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

BIO-key International (BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Murano Global BV (MRNO)

Murano Global Investments Plc operates as a real estate company. The firm owns, develops and invests in hotel, resort and commercial properties. It focuses on capturing value at all stages of the real estate cycle. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

