Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Down 11.6% – Time to Sell?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.45 and last traded at GBX 60.90. Approximately 64,059,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 990% from the average daily volume of 5,876,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on MARS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marston’s from GBX 78 to GBX 85 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96. The firm has a market cap of £383.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 8.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marston’s had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marston’s PLC will post 8.364486 EPS for the current year.

In other Marston’s news, insider Justin Platt bought 158,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £93,402.31. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

