Autonolas (OLAS) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Autonolas (OLAS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Autonolas has a total market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $232.77 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonolas has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Autonolas token can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonolas alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,166.37 or 0.99030528 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Autonolas Profile

Autonolas launched on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 472,667,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,301,255 tokens. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas. Autonolas’ official message board is olas.network/blog. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 472,667,172.16429811 with 235,301,255.62625801 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.05387645 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $243,548.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonolas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonolas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonolas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.