UMA (UMA) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One UMA token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $61.60 million and $3.68 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 127,439,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,565,123 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

