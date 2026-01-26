First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Head to Head Contrast

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 17.77% 8.10% 1.02% First Hawaiian 22.60% 9.68% 1.08%

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

75.6% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Heritage Commerce and First Hawaiian”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $269.09 million 2.91 $47.83 million $0.78 16.38 First Hawaiian $1.17 billion 2.92 $230.13 million $2.05 13.40

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Commerce and First Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 6 2 0 2.25 First Hawaiian 3 6 0 0 1.67

Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.15%. First Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $27.64, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Heritage Commerce pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Heritage Commerce on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier’s checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and construction lending, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers wealth management, personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, investment management, retirement planning, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

