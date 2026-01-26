iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.90 and last traded at $145.9040, with a volume of 438960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.16.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.86.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

