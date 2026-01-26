iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.90 and last traded at $145.9040, with a volume of 438960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.16.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.6%
The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.86.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
