Jennison Associates LLC Buys 144,212 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,212 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Chevron worth $160,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $169.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 3,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,776. This trade represents a 72.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,190 shares of company stock valued at $100,254,408. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $169.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day moving average is $154.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

