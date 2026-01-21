iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $78.1220, with a volume of 277578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.79.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 111,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

