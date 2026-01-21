iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.04 and last traded at $78.1220, with a volume of 277578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.79.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 1.4%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
