Capital One Financial (COF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to post earnings of $4.07 per share and revenue of $15.4870 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $228.64 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.55 and its 200-day moving average is $223.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

In related news, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,250. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $772,879.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,692 shares in the company, valued at $16,296,190.20. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,895 shares of company stock worth $67,111,541. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

