Wall Street Zen Downgrades Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) to Buy

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUGO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aura Minerals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Aura Minerals stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of -108.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66. Aura Minerals has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $247.83 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a positive return on equity of 93.74% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGO. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth about $216,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth about $3,721,000. North of South Capital LLP acquired a new position in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth about $3,088,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth about $16,744,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

