Loews Corporation $L is St. James Investment Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

St. James Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the period. Loews accounts for about 7.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $46,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,568,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Loews by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,313 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 31.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 165,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 39,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Loews presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NYSE L opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.61. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $109.06.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,909,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,416,084.94. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,444 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $156,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,756.60. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,770 shares of company stock valued at $13,325,818. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is a diversified holding company that owns and operates businesses across insurance, hospitality, energy-related operations and other industrial and investment activities. The company holds controlling and significant minority interests in subsidiaries that run as standalone businesses, with corporate oversight focused on capital allocation, risk management and long-term value creation for shareholders.

One of Loews’ principal businesses is insurance, conducted through CNA Financial, a commercial property and casualty insurer that underwrites a range of business insurance products for corporate and institutional clients.

