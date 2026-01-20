Tradewinds LLC. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Tradewinds LLC. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 92.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 265,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 137,493 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

