Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Financial Survey

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petroteq Energy and SandRidge Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SandRidge Energy $125.29 million 4.02 $62.99 million $1.78 7.70

Analyst Ratings

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Petroteq Energy.

This is a summary of current ratings for Petroteq Energy and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 SandRidge Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Petroteq Energy has a beta of 407.95, suggesting that its share price is 40,695% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Petroteq Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A SandRidge Energy 42.42% 11.58% 9.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Petroteq Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Petroteq Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats Petroteq Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroteq Energy

(Get Free Report)

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.