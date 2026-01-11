Analyzing Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) and Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) and Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Hafnia pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hafnia has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hafnia 0 1 0 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Hafnia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping $2.58 billion 0.59 $131.70 million N/A N/A Hafnia $1.94 billion N/A $774.03 million $0.61 9.39

Hafnia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Hafnia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A Hafnia 29.50% 13.50% 8.46%

Summary

Hafnia beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap. It also offers shipping consulting, crewing, secretarial, and ship agency and management services. In addition, the company is involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 266 owned and chartered vessels, including 121 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 144 Supramax/Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

