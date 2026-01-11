CoastalSouth Bancshares (COSO) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CoastalSouth Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CoastalSouth Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoastalSouth Bancshares N/A N/A N/A CoastalSouth Bancshares Competitors 7.23% 6.94% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CoastalSouth Bancshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoastalSouth Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 CoastalSouth Bancshares Competitors 29 167 197 19 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 5.58%. Given CoastalSouth Bancshares’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoastalSouth Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoastalSouth Bancshares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CoastalSouth Bancshares N/A N/A 20.85 CoastalSouth Bancshares Competitors $610.10 million $95.99 million 39.72

CoastalSouth Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CoastalSouth Bancshares. CoastalSouth Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CoastalSouth Bancshares competitors beat CoastalSouth Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About CoastalSouth Bancshares

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank. Today, we have a community banking presence in some of the fastest growing and most business-friendly markets in the U.S., namely the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Beaufort), nearby Savannah, Georgia, and the Atlanta, Georgia market. — In addition to our traditional community banking operations, we operate four specialty lines of business that provide scalability and diversification: • Senior Housing Lending – focuses on lending to operators across the spectrum of senior care, with an emphasis on assisted living; • Marine Lending – focuses on consumer loans primarily to high-net-worth borrowers secured by yachts and high-end sport fishing vessels; • Government Guaranteed Lending – focuses on origination of small business and other loans guaranteed by the SBA and USDA; and • Mortgage Banker Finance – focuses on mortgage warehouse lending to mortgage originators. By combining the relationship-based focus of a community bank with our specialty lines of business, we believe we can capitalize on the substantial growth opportunities available in our markets, particularly given the scarcity of community banks between $1.5 billion and $5.0 billion in total assets. Our principal executive offices are located in Atlanta, Georgia.

