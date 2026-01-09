Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,450 shares.The stock last traded at $2.74 and had previously closed at $2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Outokumpu in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised Outokumpu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Outokumpu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Outokumpu to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Outokumpu Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Outokumpu had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. Analysts predict that Outokumpu will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu

(Get Free Report)

Outokumpu Oyj is a Finland-based global producer of stainless steel products and one of Europe’s leading stainless steel manufacturers. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company traces its roots back to mining operations established in 1910 and has, over decades, transformed into a focused stainless steel specialist. Outokumpu’s core business encompasses the production of high-grade stainless steel in flat and long product forms, serving a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, energy, and consumer goods.

The company’s primary product portfolio includes cold-rolled and hot-rolled coils and sheets, plates, strips, bars and wire, as well as tailor-made and value-added solutions such as precision-cut blanks and welded tubes.

