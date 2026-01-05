Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Sells $95,959.58 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cunningham sold 11,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $95,959.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 305,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,435.82. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVAH opened at $8.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.06. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. The business had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

CEO Jeff Shaner sold multiple blocks (roughly 83,000+ shares across Dec. 30–Jan. 2 in the filings), at prices around $8.18–$8.36, reducing his stake by about 1–1.2% in individual trades while retaining a multi?million?share holding — investors may view repeated CEO sales as a negative signal.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $50,477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,356,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 207.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 323,656 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

