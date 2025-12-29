TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 489,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 146,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About TRU Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.