Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 275,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 206,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA opened at $158.94 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $160.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations. The modified market-cap portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

