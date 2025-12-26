GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Short Interest Up 144.2% in December

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,899 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the November 30th total of 5,282 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.51% of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF alerts:

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YSPY stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Increases Dividend

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1798 dividend. This is a positive change from GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.