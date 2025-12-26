GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) Short Interest Up 144.2% in December

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,899 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the November 30th total of 5,282 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.51% of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Stock Performance
Shares of YSPY stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Increases Dividend
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Washington prepares for war
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
- The McDonald’s Secret
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.