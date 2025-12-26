WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 64 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the November 30th total of 1,369 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund comprises about 0.8% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned about 50.15% of WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

The WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to generate a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund employs a laddered maturity strategy, investing in both investment-grade and high-yield municipal debt securities with an average duration between five and ten years. It focuses on securities expected to mature or have an option to be called or tendered within 15 years.

