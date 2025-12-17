Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stryker (SYK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stryker (NYSE: SYK):

12/15/2025 – Stryker had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/13/2025 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2025 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $455.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Stryker had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Stryker had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Stryker had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Stryker had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – Stryker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Stryker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $448.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $392.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $452.00 to $456.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Stryker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Stryker had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/3/2025 – Stryker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/3/2025 – Stryker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $392.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $407.00.

10/31/2025 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $410.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $408.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $443.00 to $453.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2025 – Stryker was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,200.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

