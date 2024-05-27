Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,552 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

BATS:PMAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. 19,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $552.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

