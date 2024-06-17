Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0016

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $6,002.15 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009496 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,989.77 or 1.00049730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012688 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00087980 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00172778 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $5,762.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

