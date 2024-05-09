Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JANX. Bank of America boosted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

JANX traded down $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,708. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. Equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

