DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) PT Lowered to $5.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Get DocGo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DocGo

DocGo Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,360. The stock has a market cap of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. DocGo has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). DocGo had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocGo

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in DocGo by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DocGo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,672,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in DocGo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,359 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in DocGo by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,024,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in DocGo by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.