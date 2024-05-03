F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, reports. F & M Bank had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

F & M Bank stock remained flat at $15.95 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 802. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. F & M Bank has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

