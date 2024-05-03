FY2024 EPS Estimates for UGE International Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UGE International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lowered UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday.

CVE:UGE opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. UGE International has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.01.

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

