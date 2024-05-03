KBR, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of KBR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.17. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

KBR opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

