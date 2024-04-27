Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

