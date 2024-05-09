Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPD

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. 664,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $3,522,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 46,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.