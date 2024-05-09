comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Craig Hallum

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCOR. StockNews.com downgraded comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SCOR traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($7.49). comScore had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that comScore will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 118,127 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

