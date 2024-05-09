Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.0 %

TXN opened at $183.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $167.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

