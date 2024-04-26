Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.06.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $203.93 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

