Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $116.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.75.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $103.61 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 369,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 76,810 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

