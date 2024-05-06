BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $28.19 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001489 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001292 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000960 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000867 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003033 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001276 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001296 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
