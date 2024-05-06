International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 17.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

International Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.