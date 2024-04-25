Syon Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Union Pacific Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE UNP traded up $11.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,340. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

