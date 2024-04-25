Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.
Vertiv Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,795,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,748. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.
Vertiv Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
