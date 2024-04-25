Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $78.00 at Maxim Group

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENVA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Enova International Price Performance

NYSE ENVA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 337,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,385.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,385.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Enova International by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

