South Dakota Investment Council Sells 88,800 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.10% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,396,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

