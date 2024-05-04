Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Shares of CHTR traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.93. 865,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

